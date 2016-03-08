Inter to meet Icardi for new contract
07 July at 11:40Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly set to hold talks with Mauro Icardi and his entourage to discuss terms about a new contract.
Icardi has become one of the best strikers in the world over the last two seasons and his performances for Inter have attracted from a host of clubs across Europe including Chelsea and Real Madrid. The Argentine found the back of the net 29 times in the Serie A last season.
CalcioMercato can report that Inter are set to meet Icardi and his entourage on the 9th of July and terms about a new contract will be discussed.
Icardi's current deal at the San Siro expires in the summer of 2021 and it has a release clause of about 110 million euros too.
The player wants a wage of 8 million euros a season, with Inter looking to negotiate and hand the player a new contract, amidst links with Real Madrid and Juventus.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
