Inter to move for Rebic: Conte gives go-ahead, the price tag revealed
14 June at 10:00Inter Milan are looking for reinforcements to satisfy the demands of their new coach Antonio Conte. Besides Lazaro, Nicolo Barella and Edin Dzeko, Conte is thinking big for the Nerazzurri and has discussed the transfer market with Marotta and Ausilio on numerous occasions and the club has identified another profile that could be of use for the team.
Considering Icardi's difficult situation with the Nerazzurri and the fact that he is not a part of Conte's technical project, it seems inevitable that the Argentinian will leave the San Siro this summer. For this reason, as mentioned, Inter are looking to sign Edin Dzeko but are also eyeing other potential reinforcements for the attack, like Romelu Lukaku.
However, as reported by La Stampa, another player appreciated by Conte is Ante Rebic. The Croatian played for Fiorentina at the beginning of his career and is currently the star of Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 10 goals and made 6 assists last season. Conte gave his approval for the operation for a cost of 40 million euros, with the attacker possibly replacing his compatriot Ivan Perisic at the club.
