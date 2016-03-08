Inter to offer 10 million euros to West Ham target but priority remains Dembele
28 June at 12:35Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly willing to offer a fee of 10 million euros to sign West Ham United target William Carvalho.
The Portuguese star has played in all the games for Fernando Santos' men in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and has played an important role in helping the side make its way into the knockout round of the competition. Linked with West Ham, Carvalho made 24 league appearances for Sporting last season.
Tuttosport report that Inter want to meet with Sporting Lisbon and will offer 10 million euros for the signing of Carvalho. Not just that, but the nerazzurri are looking to offer one of Eder and Yann Karamoh in exchange plus cash.
The offer could convince the Portuguese club, who don't want to risk losing the player on a free. And while a player like Carvalho will not cost less than 40 to 45 million, Inter feel that he will be a very good signing for the club.
Despite that, the nerazzurri eye Mousa Dembele as the first-choice player to sign to bolster the midfield.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments