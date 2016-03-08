Inter: two clubs still interested in Joao Mario
26 August at 13:56Inter want to sell Joao Mario and according to reports in Turkey there are two clubs who are still interested in welcoming the services of the Portuguese midfielder.
Both Galatasaray and Besiktas, in fact, are being linked with welcoming the player’s services although Joao Mario has put his Inter exit on hold.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported earlier this week that the player wants to have a new chance at Inter although Luciano Spalletti has no long term plans for Joao Mario at the Meazza.
