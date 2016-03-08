Inter unsure about Man Utd's valuation for Lukaku
18 July at 17:10Serie A giants Inter have now begun to face doubts about whether Romelu Lukaku is worth what Manchester United are asking for this summer, Calciomercato understand.
Lukaku has been keen on a move to Inter and has already agreed personal terms with the nerazzurri. No breakthrough has come about in the deal involving Inter and United but the Belgian striker is hopeful that a deal can soon be reached this summer.
We understand that Inter are now considering whether Lukaku is worth the money United are asking for or should they turn to another option instead because of the economic demands put forward by United.
This has come up due to doubts that have emerged from the Chinese ownership about Steven Zhang's abilities. Inter missed out on signing Javier Pastore not long ago even when he wasn't seen as someone Inter could do with. They also missed out on signing Rafinha on a permanent basis from Barcelona last summer.
Those were complicated situations for the nerazzurri and Lukaku presents another such complex deal. And Zhang has shown signs that he isn't the best at thrashing out complicated deals. This has given rise to a belief that is Lukaku worth all the money or are there better and cheaper options in the market.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments