Inter unsure about Man Utd's valuation for Lukaku

18 July at 17:10
Serie A giants Inter have now begun to face doubts about whether Romelu Lukaku is worth what Manchester United are asking for this summer, Calciomercato understand.

Lukaku has been keen on a move to Inter and has already agreed personal terms with the nerazzurri. No breakthrough has come about in the deal involving Inter and United but the Belgian striker is hopeful that a deal can soon be reached this summer.

We understand that Inter are now considering whether Lukaku is worth the money United are asking for or should they turn to another option instead because of the economic demands put forward by United.

This has come up due to doubts that have emerged from the Chinese ownership about Steven Zhang's abilities. Inter missed out on signing Javier Pastore not long ago even when he wasn't seen as someone Inter could do with. They also missed out on signing Rafinha on a permanent basis from Barcelona last summer.

Those were complicated situations for the nerazzurri and Lukaku presents another such complex deal. And Zhang has shown signs that he isn't the best at thrashing out complicated deals. This has given rise to a belief that is Lukaku worth all the money or are there better and cheaper options in the market.

 
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.