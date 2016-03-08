Inter unsure of making January move for Napoli's Mertens
11 November at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are unsure about making a move for league rivals Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based outfit and after recent dressing room revolt, it is looking very likely that he will leave the club in the January transfer window.
As per the latest report, Inter are interested in Mertens who is a proven goal scorer in the Serie A but are not sure whether it is worth paying so much money for someone who is turning 33 in 2020.
Mertens currently earns €4 million per season and it is a salary which is deemed excessive by the Milan-based club’s hierarchy for someone who is over the age of 30.
The 32-year-old has been with the Gli Azzurri since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for a reported transfer fee of €9.50 million.
