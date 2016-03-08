Luciano Spalletti is not in trouble at Inter,

There is no notion that the Nerazzurri want to sign Antonio Conte, despite rumours indicating that they would be interested in signing the Italian.

The Nerazzurri have only managed four points from as many Serie A games, losing to Sassuolo on opening day and falling to Parma at the weekend.

Luciano Spalletti held the players to account after the game, asking them how they couldn’t score despite taking 28 shots on goal against the Ducali.

The Coach asked his players to remain concentrated, adding that the Nerazzurri needed to show character. The Beneamata have struggled to play for longer than 60-70 minutes before slowing down drastically.

Steven Zhang, it turns out, still has confidence in Spalletti, but the upcoming game against Tottenham will be decisive. Mauro Icardi will need it to prove that he is still on top.