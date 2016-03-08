Inter, Valverde still 'counting on Vidal' for Barcelona

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup against Atletico Madrid, the Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde once again made a wall on the future of Arturo Vidal (via calciomercato).



Valverde declared once again that he needs the Chilean to stay at Barcelona for the remainder of the season, rather than accept a move to link up with former boss Antonio Conte at Inter Milan in the Italian Serie A.



" Vidal? We have to think he won't go to play in any other team. I count on him and tomorrow we'll see if he will play from the first minute, I won't give any clues. Vidal will play with us and tomorrow will be on the pitch or on the bench. We don't care about the other teams that are interested in our players, so we are not interested in the players of other teams. "



Inter have extended their contacts towards the players agent and entourage. There will probably be no developments before the Catalan club returns to Spain after the Spanish Super Cup, but the distance between the parties remains wide, both on the evaluation of the player (Barcelona asks no less than 25 million euros for sell it) and on the willingness of the technical staff to let him leave.



Vidal is turning 33 in 2020, and Inter see this as the last chance to sign the former Juve star.

