Inter, Vidal gives a hint: 'I might leave in January if I don't feel important here'
29 November at 17:30Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, who is strongly wanted by Antonio Conte and Inter, has discussed his situation in an interview with Spanish broadcaster TV3 via Calciomercato.com today.
“I would like to stay here forever, but I must be objective and live day to day. If in December or at the end of the season I don't feel important enough here I will have to make a decision and look for other horizons to be important again.”
The Nerazzurri coach has specifically identified the 32-year-old Chilean midfielder as a perfect fit for his squad and tactical plans. However, the Nerazzurri’s CEO Beppe Marotta is not keen to pay a high fee for a player over 30, especially considering his contract expires with Barcelona at the end of next season.
Apollo Heyes
