Inter, Vidal: 'Tactically Conte is a monster'
17 October at 21:30Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal spoke to French newspaper L’Equipe via Calciomercato.com to discuss Inter coach Antonio Conte, who Vidal played under during his time at Juventus.
"Conte has been fundamental to my development. As a player he was a bit like me, he taught me a lot about defensive positioning but also in attack. Thanks to him I started scoring many goals: tactically he's a monster. Then, I had the chance to work with Ancelotti, Sampaoli, Allegri and Guardiola: everyone gave me something.”
The 32-year-old Chilean midfielder is the target of the Nerazzurri, who attempted to sign the Barcelona midfielder earlier this year in the summer transfer window. Rumours are circulating that the Nerazzurri will approach Barcelona again in January to discuss further a potential deal that will see Vidal reunite with Conte.
Apollo Heyes
