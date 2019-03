Inter, Vieri: 'Icardi? He must play, if an agent spoke about me like Wanda...'

During the TV show Tiki Taka, Bobo Vieri spoke about Inter's situation with Mauro Icardi , whose agent (Wanda Nara) was also present at the show."Icardi? He must be available again, he must play. You were the captain, now you are no longer captain. It shouldn’t matter whether you have the armband or not."If my team-mates agent said similar to things to what Wanda said I would have grabbed the player and the agent by their necks," he concluded.