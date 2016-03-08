Inter, Vieri: 'Icardi? He must play, if an agent spoke about me like Wanda...'
19 March at 19:20
During the TV show Tiki Taka, Bobo Vieri spoke about Inter's situation with Mauro Icardi, whose agent (Wanda Nara) was also present at the show.
"Icardi? He must be available again, he must play. You were the captain, now you are no longer captain. It shouldn’t matter whether you have the armband or not.
"If my team-mates agent said similar to things to what Wanda said I would have grabbed the player and the agent by their necks," he concluded.
"Icardi? He must be available again, he must play. You were the captain, now you are no longer captain. It shouldn’t matter whether you have the armband or not.
"If my team-mates agent said similar to things to what Wanda said I would have grabbed the player and the agent by their necks," he concluded.
After Cassano and Ferrara had their say, another philosopher of life has come forth to have his say on the Icardi saga, Bobo Vieri.— Uncle Sharma (@RSharmzz) 18 mars 2019
Christian Vieri: "If my team-mates agent said similar to things to what Wanda said I would have grabbed the player and the agent by their necks" pic.twitter.com/2jC4whjBtb
Go to comments