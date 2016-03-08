Inter, Vieri: 'Icardi? He must play, if an agent spoke about me like Wanda...'

19 March at 19:20
During the TV show Tiki Taka, Bobo Vieri spoke about Inter's situation with Mauro Icardi, whose agent (Wanda Nara) was also present at the show.

"Icardi? He must be available again, he must play. You were the captain, now you are no longer captain. It shouldn’t matter whether you have the armband or not.

"If my team-mates agent said similar to things to what Wanda said I would have grabbed the player and the agent by their necks," he concluded. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.