Inter, Wanda again insists Icardi will stay at Inter 100% 'Our children are enrolled in school'

Wanda Nara has today reiterated that her husband, Mauro Icardi will be staying in Milan. Having spoken to Verissimo recently, when she said that Icardi will definitely be at Inter next season, today she went further, saying that her family are happy and settled in Milan.

Icardi has been the subject of seemingly endless speculation on his future, ever since he was stripped of the Inter captaincy, and went on a self-imposed exile from the rest of the squad. However in recent weeks it appears that some bridges between him, Wanda and the club have been mended. Although despite that and her recent quotes claiming he will definitely be staying at the club, rumours still abound of his exit.

Here are the quotes from today, where Wanda was speaking to Valerio Stafelli of Striscia La Notizia “Our family is interested. We are in Milan and we stay there. I am one hundred percent sure. We also renewed school enrollment for children.”