Wanda Nara: 'Icardi will be at Inter next year. I'm not a witch'
19 April at 16:00Mauro Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara was the protagonist of the Verissimo broadcast which is scheduled for tomorrow, with some of her statements from the show already revealed in advance.
"Mauro continues to score, he goes ahead because he is the strength of the family. Now he is more serene, he embraces everyone because he has always had a beautiful relationship with everyone. We will be here [at Inter] again next year," she said.
"Ivana Icardi? I am not a witch, we have always helped the family. Ivana came to my house a couple of months ago and we opened the doors to her and her boyfriend, who is a footballer. Ivana is not sincere.
"Mauro is a great man, not only he helps the family but also the people we do not know. When his sister went to university, he even gave her a car to her and she is speaking this way about her own brother," Wanda concluded.
