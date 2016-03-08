Inter want discount from Atletico Madrid for injury-troubled star

27 January at 09:10
Serie A giants Inter Milan are now looking to seek a discount from Atletico Madrid for Sime Vrsaljko because of the Croatian's injury issues, Calciomercato understand.

The right-back was part of the Croatian national side that went onto play in the FIFA World Cup final last year, featuring in the 4-2 defeat to France in the final. He joined Inter on an initial loan deal from Atletico with an option to buy for 17.5 million euros.

We exclusively understand that because of the injury issues Vrsaljko is facing, Inter are looking to seek a discount from Atleti for the permanent signature of Vrsaljko in the upcoming summer.

The full-back is likely to undergo surgery on his problematic left-knee, that he injured in the UEFA Nations League game against England. 

Inter have already paid the loan fee of 6.5 million euros, but Piero Ausilio and Beppe Ausilio are now looking to get a discount in the deal which will take Vrsaljko to Inter on a permanent basis in the summer.

Decision on his injury will arrive on Monday and decision about the transfer will be made soon.

