Inter warn Juve and Chelsea over Icardi's future
02 July at 16:35Serie A giants Inter Milan have warned Juventus and Chelsea regarding a possible move for Mauro Icardi.
The Argentine striker has become one of the best strikers in the world of late and his performances for Inter have garnered interest from the likes of Juventus and Chelsea. He found the back of the net 29 times in the Serie A, topping the goalscoring charts.
In an interview that Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello gave to La Politica nel Pallone, he said: "Mauro is the captain of Inter, there is a contract in place and there is the willingness on the part of both parties to discuss the renewal."
"We will meet in the coming weeks to go down this road and hope for the satisfaction of both parties. Indecent offers for Icardi? None."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
