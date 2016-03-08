Inter, what's next for Borja Valero
21 November at 23:20What happened to Borja Valero? The 34-year-old Spanish midfielder has only made one appearance to date, the minute played at the end of the victorious Champions League match at San Siro against Borussia Dortmund. Sixty seconds to play out the game. The adventure of the ex-Fiorentina man at the Nerazzurri will continue like this, as far as 2019/2020 is concerned.
Too little game time, even for a footballer who has known since the summer that he will be considered as second or third choice by the new coach: turning down Fiorentina to try to gain the trust of Conte at the time has yielded only the crumbs. Surely the kind of midfield requested by the Inter coach did not help Borja Valero, who is always a great harbinger of technique and ability to slow down the game, but never at ease as a cuirassier and never too good at play without the ball. For this reason, the adventure at Inter could be ended already in January, after two and a half seasons.
It is logical to expect a now inevitable farewell for a player out of the manager’s plans, on the margins since July, not to mention that in January Inter plan to recruit a new incoming midfielder, which is why the space will be further reduced. With a contract expiring in 2020, the future destination of the 34-year-old could be just the next opponent of Inter, Walter Mazzarri's Torino, looking for a player with experience and quality, who can play the role of regista or mezzala.
The most important of the offers Inter has received so far comes just from Torino Calcio Mercato has learned: but also from Qatari Al Gahrafa, who tried to convince him with a proposal of 4 million euros net per year for a biennia deal, as well as some offers from the MLS and China. But the Spaniard is still not convinced, however, and is taking all the time necessary to evaluate his next destination. Which will not be in Milano, reluctantly.
@MaaxiAngelo
