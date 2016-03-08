Inter, what's under the Christmas tree: from Conte's call to Vidal
25 December at 18:00Although the holidays are underway, Antonio Conte is ready to start work again with his staff and the players. Tomorrow, the manager is expected to travel to Appiano Gentile, where he expects to work with a few gifts that might arrive a bit late.
Certainly, he will be able to count Sensi, Gagliardini and Asamoah, who are all expected to recover in time for the next game. As for Barella and Sanchez, it may take an extra week before they can be tested on the pitch again.
The squad is breathing again: several players are back from injury while the likes of Brozovic and Lautaro will be available against Napoli after serving a one-game ban each. Now, instead, Marotta and Ausilio are ready to switch focus to the transfer market, as Calciomercato.com highlight.
Kulusevski remains a hot name on their list, as the Nerazzurri want to close the operation already in January to avoid an increased price tag in the summer. Conte has even called Parma's manager to ask about the Swede's physical and mental developments.
Obviously, that's not all: at the top of Conte's list there is always one desire and his name is Arturo Vidal. The club directors have promised the manager that they are willing to make some sacrifices to get the Chilean, but Barcelona are playing hardball in the negotiations.
