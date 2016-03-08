Inter, why Lautaro's renewal isn't a priority despite Barcelona interest
06 February at 18:40With the right timing, without getting in a hurry. Inter's position on Lautaro Martinez is clear, his contract expires in 2023 and a contract renewal is currently not a priority. Of course, though, they wouldn't way to part ways with the striker.
Marotta and Ausilio know how important the Argentine is for Conte and how much he makes a difference (16 goals in 27 games). However, on the agenda, there's no meeting set with his entourage to negotiate the contract renewal.
Inter, according to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, are not worried about the situation. The wage demands won't be an issue, with the striker currently earning €1.5m per year and asking for a pay rise.
There will be time to talk about it before the end of the year. But for now, the Scudetto and the Europa League remain the main focus of the Nerazzurri. The fact that Barcelona want Lautaro isn't a cause for anxiety. Big clubs like big players and Inter don't sell big players.
