Inter will sell Joao Mario to Schalke on one condition
18 August at 10:50Bundesliga giants Schalke are reportedly looking to sign Inter Milan outcast Joao Mario, but the nerazzurri want to insert the option of selling the player permanently next summer.
Joao Mario did do well for the Portuguese national side in the FIFA World Cup and did impress during his stay at West Ham in the Premier League last season, but Inter are looking for potential suitors that they can sell the midfielder to.
We have previously reported that Inter have made it clear to Joao Mario that he has to leave or he will not be played.
Tuttosport state that Schalke are looking to sign Joao Mario, but are only looking to sign the player on a dry loan. But Inter want to insert the option of selling the player permanently for 18 million euros next summer with a paid loan.
Such a deal will allow Inter not to make record capital losses at the end of next summer and will stabilize their financial situation.
Inter are waiting to know if Schalke will be willing to do such a deal, but they are also wait on Real Betis and Sevilla to make a move.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
