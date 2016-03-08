Officially, the new president has denied any official contacts with former Juventus CEO, Beppe Marotta. However, as learned by Calciomercato.com , there have been indirect contacts between the parties, and it is expected that a signature could arrive once Marotti's contract with Juventus officially expires.

The goal of Inter is to reach out to Juventus as soon as possible, potentially 'buying' Marotta in order to smoothen the transition process.

With Marotta, Modric once again becomes a possibility for the San Siro side. According to Tuttosport, Inter are yet to give up on the Croatian, while Spanish media suggest that Modric will leave Real Madrid sooner rather than later.

Inter are about to turn the page, officially closing the Thohir era, while entering the Suning era at 100%. The appointment of Steven Zhang as new Inter president will be followed up by the purchase of Thohir's shares, making way for Suning as complete owners.