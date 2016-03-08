Inter working on agreement for Roma star
14 June at 12:35Serie A sides Roma and Inter Milan are reportedly working on a deal to send Radja Nainggolan to Inter this summer.
Nainggolan has been one of the Serie A's best midfielders over the last few seasons, but failed to earn a call-up to the Belgian national side for the World Cup. And this summer, he could be set to move away from the Stadio Olimpico, with Roma ready to offload him.
Gazzetta dello Sport report Inter and Roma are working on an agreement for the player, who is likely to join the nerazzurri this summer.
Roma have asked for Inter's young goalkeeper Andrei Radu in return plus cash in a possible, despite the starlet being close to a Genoa move.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
