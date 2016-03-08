Inter, young signing for the midfield: van de Beek on the list - the names
18 April at 13:00Inter's market strategy for the midfield is well defined and will not be limited to only one signing. For the Nerazzurri, the dream remains Ilkay Gundogan, though there are many names on the list when it comes to signing a future star.
In fact, the San Siro side are eyeing one of Ajax' standout performers, namely Donny van de Beek, who close to Milan two summers ago. Today, he is courted by many teams all over Europa. In fact, the agent has recently confirmed that many Italian clubs are interested and among them there is Inter. The cost of the player is around €50m, which is a lot, but within budget compared to the alternatives that the Nerazzurri are considering.
The dream is and remains Nicolò Barella, and Inter have been conducting talks for the player for over two months. Negotiations with Cagliari regarding inserting technical counterparts have never stopped, and the parties will have to agree on a price tag for the youngster.
The most credible alternative, however, is Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Roma midfielder has a release clause of €30m, which is payable in two instalments of €15m each. However, Inter could include Pellegrini in a bigger operation that also includes Edin Dzeko.
