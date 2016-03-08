Inter, Zhang examining the contracts with Nike and Pirelli: the details
04 September at 13:00Inter President Steven Zhang has revolutionised the Nerazzurri. Relying on experienced men like Beppe Marotta, Zhang has transformed the club with radical changes such as replacing established names in the squad like Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic and Radja Nainggolan, securing new talents like Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi, updating the club’s headquarters and media promotions and investing in the club’s training facilities, and finally signing new-old commercial partnerships.
According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, Lenovo’s appearance on the back of the training shirts and inside the sports centre has attracted the attention of many possible new partners, but first Zhang is examining the old contracts signed first by Massimo Moratti and then Erick Thohir. The President is keen to find a new shirt manufacturer and sponsor, still long contracted with Nike and Pirelli. The Nike contract, signed until 2024, guarantees a maximum of €24m per season but only when certain sports results are achieved, only receiving €4m this year due to the club’s exclusions from the cups. The second, the contract with Pirelli, is due to expire in 2021 and guarantees the club €18m per season, which is still a long way off the target of €50m. The Nerazzurri are keen to challenge Juventus for the championship and so are working on long term financial goals to help in this project.
Apollo Heyes
