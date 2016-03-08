Inter, Zhang: 'Words against Serie A president weren't strong enough...'
05 March at 14:00Inter president Steven Zhang discussed his experiences at Inter, the Coronavirus emergency and his prior comments against Lega Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino in an interview in the Financial Times via Calciomercato.com today.
"For Inter, one of the most important clubs in the world, you have to do your best to win. We don't want to sell our talented players and we want to attract the best talent from around the world. Since Inter was bought by Suning, the club has undergone a major transformation.”
The Chinese businessman touched on the work carried out by the Suning group.
“First and foremost, our performance on the pitch. Secondly, our commercial and marketing value. Our digital platforms show that numbers have doubled or tripled since a couple of years ago, so it makes sense that our value to sponsors as a club is also increasing.”
Zhang then spoke about his social media rant against Dal Pino, where he called the Lega Serie A president a “clown”.
"Many people think my words were strong. I think my words were soft and not strong enough.”
The 29-year-old Chinese businessman also discussed the Nerazzurri’s season so far.
"During the current season it is difficult to draw up a balance, there are positive and negative moments. It's normal, it is what fans are passionate about. Compared to the past we're making great strides forward, our coach and our team are doing a great job, it's under everyone's eyes. Our fans and also our opponents have noticed that our club is growing and getting stronger.”
Finally, Zhang spoke about the Coronavirus emergency, which has seen multiple Serie A games postponed for public safety. Two Inter games have already been postponed due to the virus.
"I'm not worried that games behind closed doors may affect the team's performance. The only thing that worries me is public health and preserving people from the possible risks that you run by participating in sporting events with so many spectators.”
Inter’s heavily anticipated league clash against Juventus was postponed last Sunday due to the Coronavirus, with the game being rescheduled for this weekend. They still do not have a date set for their postponed game against Sampdoria.
Apollo Heyes
