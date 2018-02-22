"We wanted to win to clinch the Champions League today, now we will have to overcome the challenge against Inter. Zenga? We have a very good relationship. Both teams played their game, we wanted to win but we did not succeed."

Lazio's defender, Stefan de Vrij, will play for Inter next season. Inzaghi was asked if he will play against his new team on Sunday.



"De Vrij? For him, it will be a normal week. He will prepare to play as usual. On Sunday, I will make a decision on him, but he is a great professional, even today he was very good and I'm very happy to have trained him. On Sunday, we will see.

"The referees? I don't want to think about how many points that have been taken away from us because it's the past and you can't change it. We will see after the Inter clash.