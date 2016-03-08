Inzaghi: 'Lazio are the favorites for the derby? Only in theory..'
31 August at 15:15Lazio manager Simeone Inzaghi believes that while the biancocelesti are the favorites for the Derby della Capitale, they are favorites only in theory.
Lazio began their campaign in the Serie A last week with a 3-0 win over Sampdoria, while Roma were held to a 3-3 draw by Genoa, who came back from behind thrice to deny Paulo Fonseca's men.
In an interview that Inzaghi gave before the game against Roma, he said: "Lazio favored? Probably in theory, given our success and their draw.
"But no, we know what it means to play a derby: in summer no one talked about us, but this week so many have praised Lazio, it will be strange to play it so early, on the second day, but it will be strange for everyone: we will have to be good at playing it at best. , but each time it is as if it were the first. There is emotion and desire, even for our people."
On Roma and what threat they might pose, he said: "Roma are a strong team, they have sold a lot but bought well. In addition, they have held Kolarov and Dzeko, who are two great players.
"He is a trained coach, in Ukraine Shakhtar has done very well. He has a lot of courage, his philosophy "He is very clear. He has created a great climate in the Giallorossi locker room in a short time. The players follow him and the pre-season of Roma went well, I saw all the games. We'll see how he takes the field tomorrow, if he plays Florenzi high instead of Kluivert will wait a little longer for Rome, but the offensive ideas remain outlined and clear."
