Inzaghi: Lazio outplayed AC Milan'
24 April at 23:07Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi spoke with Rai Sport after that his side qualified for the Coppa Italia final: "We reached an amazing target, we are going to play the third final in three years. We deserve it. We won twice at the San Siro against Inter and AC Milan but now we need full focus on the Serie A games left. Then we will play the final at the Olimpico in front of our fans".
"We played very well, we were compact for 90 minutes and Strakosha didn't have to make one single save. We are young and sometimes we make mistakes, we couldn't afford to play with 10 men against Chievo but I don't want to blame my players who have an immense heart".
"Milinkovic Savic? He has a problem at the ankle and at the knee but the doctors say it shouldn't be anything serious. We hope he won't stay out of action for a long time. Parolo brilliantly replaced him. He hasn't played very frequently but both he and Lulic are the leaders of this team. The guys played very well tonight".
"I wanted to play Caicedo but I changed my mind this morning, despite two successive goals he accepted my decision and he followed me".
Go to comments