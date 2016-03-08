Inzaghi: 'Not right to compare Cutrone to me'
06 October at 14:15Patrick Cutrone is experiencing a phenomenal start to the season, despite the limited game time he is receiving after the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain at the club. Many are comparing the youngster to former striker Filippo Inzaghi, who spoke on this matter in an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"Rino [Gattuso] said Cutrone reminds him of me? I wish him the best. I really admire Cutrone and I made him play for the Milan youth side from a very young age," the Bologna coach said.
"However, I would not make these comparisons. When I arrived at Milan nobody compared me to Van Basten or Weah. But Cutrone has everything to become an important striker," Inzaghi added.
Cutrone has played only 85 minutes of competitive football this season. Despite this low number, however, the 20-year-old has scored 3 goals for the Rossoneri across all competitions. He has also most recently been called up by Roberto Mancini to play for the senior national team side.
