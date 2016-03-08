Inzaghi: 'The strike by the Ultras affected our performance'
20 April at 18:25Lazio manage Simone Inzaghi has said that the strike by the Ultras affected their performance as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chievo Verona.
After Sergey Milinkovic-Savic was sent off, Lazio found themselves in a mess. Chievo scored a goal each from Emanuel Vignato and Perparim Hetemaj saw the visitors take a 2-0 lead. A late Felipe Caicedo strike only proved to be a consolation.
After the game Inzaghi was talking to the press about the loss and he said: "It is a defeat that weighs on our path. The boys trained well during these two days, they were attentive. Chievo made their game but up to the expulsion it was all in our balance, even Radu's injury conditioned us.
"The calendar will not be easy for us, we must keep calm and clear and try to prepare the Italian Cup well, then we will think about the championship. The semi-final will immediately help us turn the page, we must remain calm. Our fans are always a factor, there was a strike in Curva for reasons I don't know, it weighed not having them by our side."
Go to comments