Italian clubs to ask for player salary reduction of up to 30%
19 March at 16:00There is already a draft agreement between club presidents to ask the players for a reduction in their salary, according to a report from Italian newspaper Il Mattino via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the presidents want the players to have a salary reduction between 15-30%, depending on how much they receive; 30% for gross salaries over €1.5 million. By doing this, the League could save around €260 million, with Napoli saving around €28 million, for example.
However, there is a chance that some big players may disagree and look for a move elsewhere, the report continues. The players are all in the government ordered lockdown, remaining at home unless absolutely necessary. The fight against the Coronavirus in Italy is still ongoing and it is expected that the league will still finish regularly. Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021 in order to allow the domestic leagues to finish.
Apollo Heyes
