Italian legend urges Ancelotti to sign Udinese star
29 June at 18:10Napoli and Italy goalkeeping legend Dino Zoff has urged Carlo Ancelotti to sign Alex Meret this summer.
Meret has drawn strong links with the partenopei this summer, as the club are looking to replace the departed Pepe Reina, who has already joined AC Milan.
In an interview that Zoff gave to CalcioNews24, he advised Carlo Ancelotti to sign Meret this summer. He said: "An advice to Ancelotti? Meret, I would say that he has to take him. He is a goalkeeper who ensures performance and consistency."
"They talked well about him several months ago, when there was Scuffet, they were also talking about Meret. He did well in Serie B and did good things in Serie A. He could be a very good goalkeeper."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments