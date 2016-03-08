Ivan Perisic: Only one club wants player amidst Premier League desire
04 August at 14:35Inter winger Ivan Perisic is reportedly in the hunt for a Premier League move but there is currently no interest for the Croatian from England.
The winger is up on the market and Antonio Conte has already revealed that he isn't in the club's plans and doesn't fit into his system. As the hunt for a striker carries on, selling players to recuperate funds is also a priority for the nerazzurri this summer.
Tuttosport claims that while Man United and Tottenham were interested at one point- so were Arsenal, only Monaco are currently interested in signing the FIFA World Cup finalist of 2018.
Monaco are yet to make an approach but a meeting for Perisic and Joao Mario has been planned for the next few days and they could well make an offer to sign them.
Today though, Perisic will probably feature for Inter at some point against Tottenham- a team that he could have been playing for today. He is expected to be on the bench or can start up front with Sebastiano Esposito.
