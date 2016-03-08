James Rodriguez to Napoli is done: the figures of the deal
19 June at 12:45Serie A giants Napoli have now finalised the purchase of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid and terms have now been defined for the deal.
Rodriguez was confirmed to not sign for Bayern Munich on a permanent basis some weeks ago and he has returned to Real Madrid after the end of his two-year long loan deal.
La Gazzetta dello Sport state that terms for the deal involving Real and Napoli for the Colombian have now been agreed, as the attacking midfielder is set to join the partenopei on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.
Florentino Perez was initially against the idea of Napoli having the obligation to buy but James' agent Jorge Mendes had to convince him about having that option in the initial loan deal.
The loan deal will cost 10 million euros and the loan agreement sees Napoli having to pay a fee of 40 million euros in the deal in the summer of 2020 after the temporary spell ends. The agreement now exists, the paper work will be finalised after the Copa America ends.
