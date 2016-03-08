Jankulovski: 'Piatek is a mix of Shevchenko and Inzaghi'
15 March at 16:35Former AC Milan star Marek Jankulovski has said in an exclusive interview with Calciomercato that new rossoneri hero Krzysztof Piatek is a mix of Andriy Shevchenko and Filippo Inzaghi.
Piatek has become a fans favorite ever since he joined Milan from Genoa this past winter. Despite it having been only two months since his arrival, Piatek has scored eight times for the rossoneri.
Former Milan player Jankulovski was recently talking exclusively to Calciomercato and he was asked about who Piatek resembles more out of Shevchenko and Inzaghi.
He said: "It is very difficult to make comparisons, it is only at the beginning of his career. Of course, it is not a normal thing to arrive in Italy and score all these goals.
"My friends Sheva and Pippo were extraordinary forwards, only getting close to them means being a top player. Inside the area, he has something like Inzaghi, for the ability to always be found where the ball will fall.
"For coordination and shooting from outside the box, he also reminds Shevchenko, let's say he is a mix between the two.
"But now you have to give him time, don't expect much from him because it takes time to write the history of the club. He will have to confirm himself over the years, but Milan with him really made a great signing and I think he will be the striker of the future."
