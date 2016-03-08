Januzaj's agent: 'Roma are interested, contact with Milan but Suso may need to be sold'
21 January at 15:00Real Sociedad winger Adrian Januzaj is willing to leave the Spanish club and move to Italy. His agent, Dirk de Vriese, discussed the interest of Roma and contact with Milan an in exclusive interview with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
First, de Vriese confirmed that the 24-year-old Belgian forward could arrive in Italy this month.
“Yes, of course.”
The agent then revealed that he will meet with Real Sociedad to discuss Roma’s offer.
"Tomorrow I will meet with Real Sociedad to understand their point of view."
He suggested that Januzaj was willing to leave the Spanish side.
“Willing to leave Real Sociedad for a new experience? Yes, that's right."
The Giallorossi’s interest in the Belgian was also confirmed.
"Are Roma interested? Yes, of course."
De Vriese also confirmed AC Milan’s interest.
"Yes, I can confirm there has been contact with Milan.”
Januzaj’s agent also confirmed that his player would be willing to join the Rossoneri.
"Would he say yes? Absolutely yes."
Finally, De Vriese suggested that Milan will need to sell Suso before Januzaj can arrive.
"Does his arrival depend on the sale of Suso? Yes, it's a possibility."
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments