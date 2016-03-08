Jean-Clair Todibo: Milan eye loan deal with option to redeem, Barca want permanent transfer
19 December at 13:50Italian Serie A giants AC Milan and Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona are currently negotiating a deal for young centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.
The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club in the mid-season transfer window—just months after joining from French Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse for a reported transfer fee of €1 million—due to lack of playing time.
Calciomercato.com can confirm that the negotiations are at the advanced stage and both parties are willing to resolve a major issue which is regarding what kind of deal it will be for Todibo.
It is believed that Milan-based club’s hierarchy are looking for a loan deal with an obligation to make it permanent whereas Barca are looking for a permanent transfer of the French U21 international.
That is not the only obstacle in completing the deal as Barca are looking to generate funds in the region of €20 million from the departure of their prized asset whereas Milan are asking for a discount in that regard as well.
