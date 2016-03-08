Joao Mario reveals why he left Inter this summer
30 September at 15:55Portugal midfielder Joao Mario has revealed why he felt the need to leave Inter and has also talked about why he felt that Lokomotiv Moscow was the right club.
The former Sporting Lisbon man joined Lokomotiv on loan this summer and the Russian club have the obligation to buy the player next summer.
In an interview that Joao Mario gave to Marca, he talked about his current situation.
He said: "I came to a point in my career where the most important thing is to play regularly. Lokomotiv was the club that wanted me most and this factor was decisive because I wanted a project where I felt important. of course, playing in the Champions League counts a lot."
On Lokomotiv, he said: "I am happy here, I found a very well organized club. Everything is going very well, the group is made up of experienced players who know each other well and having my compatriot Eder here helps a lot."
"After some bad times, a club like Lokomotiv was just what I needed: a good team, with a positive dynamic and where I feel important."
Go to comments