Joao Mario thanks Inter fans after seasonal San Siro debut against Genoa
03 November at 18:45Inter midfielder Joao Mario, who played his first match of the Serie A campaign at the San Siro today, spoke to Inter TV after his team prevailed 5-0 over Genoa and secured their 7th consecutive league win.
"I tried to give a little bit of my own, I managed to help the team a little bit. We are a more complete group with more solutions within the pitch," he said to the club's official TV channel.
"The team is strong. This is why we are managing to change so many players. The mentality must be that of reasoning one step at a time.
"I thank the fans for the confidence they gave me today. It was important to win. We had a great game. I am very happy to be back at the San Siro," the Portuguese midfielder concluded.
The 25-year-old was left out of the team at the beginning of the season but has recently returned back to action for Luciano Spalletti's team. After playing 57 minutes against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico, the midfielder now played a full game at home against Genoa.
Go to comments