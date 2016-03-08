Joaquin Correa: 'Messi is better than Ronaldo'
17 November at 10:50Lazio summer signing Joaquin Correa has said that Lionel Messi is better that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Correa was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport in a recent interview and he was asked as to who he feels is better, Messi or Ronaldo. The former Sevilla man was of the opinion that his compatriot is better.
He said:"The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo was important, but it is not the only reason. Between him and Messi? I say Messi, because I'm Argentinian and because, when I played together in the national team, I saw him doing crazy things. But Cristiano is also a champion."
