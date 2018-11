Joaquin Correa: 'Messi is better than Ronaldo'

Lazio summer signing Joaquin Correa has said that Lionel Messi is better that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.Correa was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport in a recent interview and he was asked as to who he feels is better, Messi or Ronaldo. The former Sevilla man was of the opinion that his compatriot is better.He said:"The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo was important, but it is not the only reason. Between him and Messi? I say Messi, because I'm Argentinian and because, when I played together in the national team, I saw him doing crazy things. But Cristiano is also a champion."