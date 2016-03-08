Jorge Mendes: 'Ronaldo is an alien, the best player in the history of Real Madrid'
14 March at 13:35Cristiano Ronaldo will make history at Juventus. His agent Jorge Mendes has no doubts about it. Speaking with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Portuguese agent said: "He is the best player in the history of the game and he proved it against Atletico Madrid. He is an alien, he made the difference in England and Spain and the same is happening in Italy".
"Without him, Real Madrid wouldn't have won that much, he is the best player in the history of Real Madrid".
"I am sure he will make the difference in Italy as well. He will make history at Juventus. Cristiano is epic, incredible, divine".
Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Atletico helping his Juventus side to achieve something they never did before: qualify for the following stage of the Champions League despite a 2-0 loss in the first game.
Ronaldo has now 24 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions with the Serie A ginats so far this season.
