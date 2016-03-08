Julian Weigl: Inter’s new dream for midfield
28 December at 13:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are now evaluating the possibility of signing German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund’s midfielder Julian Weigl.
The Milan-based club have been in the market to sign a player who can bolster their midfield department for this season and beyond.
For that purpose, Inter have been linked with the likes FC Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen and Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic in the recent past.
However, the Italian club have now turned their attention towards Weigl who can be available for cheap in the months to come.
As things stand, the 25-year-old has a contract with the German club till the summer of 2021 and it is believed that the player is open for a move abroad.
For this purpose, Inter’s hierarchy are evaluating when is the right time to move for Weigl, which can be either in January or certainly in summer when the player will have less than 12 months left on his contract and the Nerazzurri have already established first contact with the player’s camp.
Inter believed that they can get the German international for a fee of €30 million or less and therefore they have dropped their interest in signing French Ligue 1 side Lille’s Boubakary Soumaré who is likely to cost around €50 million.
Fabrizio Romano
