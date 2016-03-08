Julio Cesar: ‘Inter have the strongest defence in the world’

​Present in China to watch the team, former goalkeeper and hero of the Inter treble, Julio Cesar, spoke in an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport about the future of the Nerazzurri and the goals for the upcoming season.

"I'm giving back to Inter what Inter gave to me. That is all. Yes, that's right: Inter changed my life. For me, this is a great source of pride. My goal is to help this club: if I can do it, so be it.

"The Scudetto? Inter is always Inter: they still deserve great respect for their history and for what has been done in the last 15 years.

"I think the conditions are there, the president is doing a great job. Starting well, you can fight to win the Scudetto immediately and do well in all other competitions.

"The defence? It's the strongest department, no other team has a defence like that. Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar, Handanovic himself: they are very important names for the team," he concluded.

