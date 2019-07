Julio Cesar: ‘Inter have the strongest defence in the world’

​Present in China to watch the team, former goalkeeper and hero of the Inter treble, Julio Cesar, spoke in an interview with Gazzetta Dello Spor t about the future of the Nerazzurri and the goals for the upcoming season."I'm giving back to Inter what Inter gave to me. That is all. Yes, that's right: Inter changed my life. For me, this is a great source of pride. My goal is to help this club: if I can do it, so be it."The Scudetto? Inter is always Inter: they still deserve great respect for their history and for what has been done in the last 15 years."I think the conditions are there, the president is doing a great job. Starting well, you can fight to win the Scudetto immediately and do well in all other competitions."The defence? It's the strongest department, no other team has a defence like that. Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar, Handanovic himself: they are very important names for the team," he concluded.