Just-cause termination: Conte’s shock Chelsea exit
12 July at 23:06According to a report of Sky Sport Antonio Conte has been sacked by Chelsea but the Premier League giants seem to have no intention to pay Conte’s remaining two-year salary.
According to Sky Sport Chelsea have fired Conte for ‘just-cause’.
Conte won one Premier League title and one FA Cup in his two-year spell at Chelsea. The former Juventus manager has two years left in his contract. Conte’s technical staff has also been fired with just cause.
According to the report Chelsea believe Conte has damaged the club during certain situations in the past. The treatment of Diego Costa, for example, was never backed by the club although Chelsea made the biggest sale in their history selling the Spaniard for € 66 million.
As previously reported by Calciomercato.com Sarri will be in London tomorrow to sign his contract with the Blues.
There will surely be more updates about the next step in the Conte and Chelsea saga.
Conte are not expected to announce Conte's sacking anytime soon.
