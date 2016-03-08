Justin Kluivert: Roma's rising star following in his father's footsteps
22 August at 14:30Justin Kluivert has made a massive impact already at Roma, having only joined a few weeks ago.
The son of Patrick, former Milan and Barcelona striker, came on with only 20 minutes to go against Torino in a deadlocked game and immediately looked like he was carrying the Giallorossi.
A few minutes from time, he sent a nice cross in to Edin Dzeko, whose stunning finish won the game for the Lupa.
And it now appears that Angela, his mother, was a key driving force in bringing him to Rome, while his father would have preferred that the young Dutch talent remain with Ajax and establish himself further.
The 19-year-old scored ten times and made five assists in the Eredivisie last season. But who is this youngster, who even decided to overrule his agent, Mino Raiola, who wanted him to go to Manchester United?
He is confident, cocky but also disciplined, someone who believes that he will one day play at Barça, and who is worth €160 million. Not bad, eh? Watch his performance against Torino here:
