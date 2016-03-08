Juve, a chance to study Tonali: the details
24 September at 11:00Today, Juventus travel to Brescia with two goals: to bring home the three points and go first in the standings for at least 24 hours (Inter will face Lazio tomorrow), and to study the young midfielder Sandro Tonali from close range.
According to today's edition of Tuttosport (via calciomercato.com), the Juventus management has followed the youngster for a long time now. Tonali's contract with Brescia expires in June 2021 and the club president, Cellino, has been working to reach a new agreement with the player.
As the report states, he currently earns €250k per year with the club, and thus the new contract will include a significant pay rise in order to get him to sign the deal. There are many teams interested in Tonali's services, both in Italy and abroad.
To name a few, the likes of Fiorentina, Inter, Milan Roma, Dortmund, Man Utd and PSG are keeping tabs on the situation. As a move never materialized this summer, the report continues, the next could be the one.
