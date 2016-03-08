Juve, a chance to study Tonali: the details

According to today's edition of Tuttosport ( via calciomercato.com ), the Juventus management has followed the youngster for a long time now. Tonali's contract with Brescia expires in June 2021 and the club president, Cellino, has been working to reach a new agreement with the player.

As the report states, he currently earns €250k per year with the club, and thus the new contract will include a significant pay rise in order to get him to sign the deal. There are many teams interested in Tonali's services, both in Italy and abroad.