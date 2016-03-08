Juve: after Kulusevski they to Chiesa and Tonali
19 January at 10:40Juventus tonight at the Allianz Stadium will face a rival of the future, that of Dejan Kulusevski, who already booked his spot for Juve next season.
The bianconeri would have liked to bring immediately to Turin but Parma beat his fists just to hold him back. After this youthful signing, Juventus will turn its attention to its next targets.
First, and no surprises here, is Fiorentina's star man Chiesa. The two sides clash on February 2nd and this will be the time Paratici strikes for a deal.
Calciomercato reports that this is the time when Juventus will seriously table there offer for the Italian national winger, when the rivalry with Inter will also culminate on the market and Chiesa will be one of the most fought jewels.
The other will be Sandro Tonali, Brescia midfielder who will visit Turin as a rival on February 16th. Juventus has tried in recent days to contact Brescia to present a first offer proposal and beat the very rich competition (Italian with Inter and foreign from Liverpool).
Cellinohe replied that he would like to wait for the European Championship in June, where Tonali will be inserted into the team, before listening to offers.
Anthony Privetera
