Juve, Allegri defends Bonucci
26 August at 13:30Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke to media after the Old Lady’s 2-0 win over Lazio yesterday. The Italian tactician claimed that he is happy with the result of the game and discussed Ronaldo’s performance as well as the chants of Curva Sud against Leonardo Bonucci.
“It will take time but fans will forgive Bonucci”, Allegri said.
“We have many top defenders and Leo is one of them. He really played an amazing game, fans will forgive him.”
Bonucci literally divided the Allianz Stadium crowd yesterday as the Ultras of the Curva Sud booed him for almost the entire game while the rest of the stadium tried to cover the boos with applauds and chants to support him.
Bonucci was one of the best players on the pitch and was also the first Juventus player to come out from the dressing room tunnel to begin the warm up training ahead of the kick-off.
