Juve, Allegri teases Sarri again
31 August at 13:23Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the media on Friday afternoon. The Italian tactician admitted that Ronaldo is disappointed for not being named as the best player of the last Champions League but Allegri did also release a few interesting statements about his style of play.
During the last campaign, the game style of his Juventus side was hugely criticized, especially when compared to Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli: “When I will end my managerial career I want to know what ‘play well’ means. I really don’t understand maybe somebody who is better than me will give me an explanation one day. It’s ok to have an entertaining style but it’s not what you need to win trophies.”
“Sometimes you can play bad and win games, that’s how you win titles and that’s ok. When I was young I admired winning managers like Capello and Lippi. Sacchi won using a different approach to training. At the end of they day, the winners are the only ones who are remembered. Clubs that play well and finish second won’t be remembered. I like to win even if my team doesn’t play well. There is a tight difference between play well and not doing it. Juve scored 88 goals in the last campaign, we were the second best attack of the league. What does it mean? Did we play well or not?”
