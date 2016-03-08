Juve and Liverpool give huge Isco boost as Real star left out of squad for derby clash
08 February at 12:45The future of Isco seems to be away from Real Madrid. The Spaniard is not happy with his lack of game time and last night he made his frustration public posting a controversial Tweet (WATCH).
Liverpool and Juventus have been linked with welcoming his services at the end of the season and the situation in Madrid could help both the Reds and the Bianconeri to seal the services of the talented Spanish midfielder.
A new hint that Isco could be leaving Madrid is that fact that Santiago Solari didn't call him for the upcoming derby clash against Atletico Madrid.
Officially, Isco has had a problem at his shoulder and for this reason Solari will leave him out of the derby clash. His problems at the Bernabeu, however, can't be hidden anymore and at the end of the season there will be only space for one person at the Bernabeu: either him or Solari.
Go to comments