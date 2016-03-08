Juve and Liverpool hope as Isco remains out of Real squad list for Barcelona clash
27 February at 12:25Real Madrid and Barcelona play the return leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final tonight with the Merengues who will have to do without their star Isco who has not been included in the squad list by Santiago Solari.
That's just another chapter of a very complicated story between the Argentinean tactician and the Spanish midfield star who has been struggling to get regular game time since Solari was appointed Real Madrid boss.
If Solari will be confirmed in the bench of Real Madrid next season, Isco will surely ask to leave the club despite a huge € 700 million release clause included in his contract. Both Juventus and Liverpool are being linked with welcoming his services and both clubs have been given hope on the player's chase as his future has never looked so much far away from Madrid.
Tonight Real Madrid will face Barcelona without him who remains one of the most talented footballers in Madrid, Spain and Europe. What will happen in the summer? It will all depend on Florentino and Solari.
